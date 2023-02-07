Temperatures have found their way down into the single digits and lower teens this morning with wind chills flirting with sub-zero territory from time to time. Otherwise, try to enjoy the sunny start to our Tuesday and don’t forget to take the sunglasses with you out the door.

Our afternoon will feature increasing clouds, highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, and a gusty south wind. South breezes will gust up to 35 mph late today as a new system passes through the North Country and Upper Valley with a wintry mix.

With the wintry mix comes a slick and slippery evening commute for some, so be sure to take it extra easy on the roads. An extremely light glaze of ice is possible along with a dusting to 2″ of snow. The icing is more likely in northern New York and the Champlain Valley with higher snow potential in eastern Vermont and New Hampshire.

Wednesday, partly to mostly cloudy skies settle in along with a few leftover morning flurries in the mountains. Otherwise, be on the look out for breaks of sunshine late in the day with highs resurfacing into the mid 30s.